BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects have been arrested for attempted murder in connection to an apparent machete attack in Brunswick.

Clinton Taylor, 33, and 27-year-old Shelly Eades, both of Brunswick, now face a charge each of attempted murder.

Taylor was arrested earlier this year on Jan. 15, a day after the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) responded to Pennick Road for a report of a man cut with a machete.

An incident report from Jan. 14 details the moment officers arrived at a home on Pennick Road. They found Edward Sweat lying on a porch “bleeding [severely] from his left hand and wrist area” and “bleeding significantly from the back of his head/neck area.”

As other emergency responders tended to Sweat, officers went next door, which was the possible initial crime scene, according to an incident report from GCPD.

As they approached the house, one officer reported hearing someone yell from the back of the property. The officers continued to the rear of the residence where they saw a man, identified as Taylor, approaching from a nearby shed.

According to the incident report, he was wearing no shirt, shorts, and no shoes.” Taylor was detained as the officers secured the property.

At the time, few details were released about the incident.

“There is no cause for public alarm,” a January statement from the department read, in part. “Our first priority is to the victim and the integrity of the investigation.”

According to jail records, Eades was booked on May 2 for the attempted murder charge. WSAV is working to gather more information on her involvement in the assault.

Meanwhile, anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7802 or gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.