AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect involved in a recent Augusta bank robbery.

Police are searching for 19-year-old John Dalton Vaught for the robbery that occurred at South State Bank on the 3500 block of Wheeler Rd.

Vaught is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.