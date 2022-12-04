EVANS, GA. (WJBF)- It’s the first time Columbia County puts up the 50-foot Christmas Tree at Evans Towne Center Park for the Christmas Celebration.

“It’s just getting the family out here and it’s such a nice community out here in Columbia, so just to get everyone out here and celebrate Christmas together,” Justin Malaguti said.

It’s gone on for more than two decades and one family says they look forward to the celebration every year, and the lights are always a stand out.

“So typically it goes off that one song, uh I think it’s ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas,’ so each one– you know the diamond rings, the turtle doves– and so you’ll see each piece of the song as you go,” Mary Malaguti said.

Ashley Johnston says they’ve turned Evan’s Christmas Tree lighting into a tradition.

“We came last year and they had a lot of fun. They loved seeing the variety of the Christmas floats and walking around and seeing all the lights and they got their pictures taken with Santa, So, that was pretty exciting for them, so we made it kind of a tradition to come back.”

Market vendors filled the lawn at Towne Center where local businesses came out.

“It has everything, like from honey to homemade jewelry and a lot of stuff for the kids too,” Malaguti said.

And the fireworks lit up the Columbia County skies.

“Especially with the lights, the fireworks– I mean, they obviously went all out and they’re doing everything and it’s, it’s really nice to have that here,” Malaguti said.

The Tree has 18,000 feet of lights– that’s a lot of lights.