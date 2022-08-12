RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old male is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Martecus Barnes is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on Wednesday, August 10th.

Authorities say that Barnes should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding Barnes, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria or Investigator Ananias Reese at (706) 821-1070 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.