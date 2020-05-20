Live Now
17 year cicadas expected to emerge

(CNN) – Get ready to hear that eerie noise that can only come from a cicada!

Experts say a massive amount of the noisy bugs are making their way to the skies after 17-years underground.

They believe as many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not pose a threat to people.

They don’t bite or sting.

But they could damage trees.

