Augusta, GA. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Second Avenue Friday evening.

When deputies arrived , they found a 16-year-old male. The 16-year-old said he was walking down Second Avenue when someone shot him in the back.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators are on the scene.

