15 countries join Augusta’s virtual Cyber TechNet event

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – When it comes to cyber, this week the world is focusing on Augusta. The Georgia Cyber Center is hosting its 2nd annual Tech Net Capture the Flag event. The virtual event got underway Tuesday with middle and high school teams. Now the focus is on colleges and universities. The event brings with it 61 teams from 15 different countries including the United States.



“The capture the flag event is a good place for the teams to exercise their cyber skills,” said Tom Barnes, VP Strategic Cyber Initiatives, Parsons. “Obviously within a sandbox so they’re not really messing with or affecting any networks as they’re doing it. So, this just allows them, it also gives them an opportunity to the test against you know, some of the teams from other nations.”

The event wraps up Thursday when the winners will be announced.