AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- It’s the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade here in downtown Augusta, and as you can see behind me, there are floats and people already ready to celebrate this day.

“As us being Black African American’, we are now able to be here and have freedom,” Mercedes Dames said.”

Floats represented all kinds of organizations within the CSRA.

But today, people say, was a moment to acknowledge what Martin Luther King Jr. means to them.

“Think he had a great impact on black history and the movement and everything and the kids definitely need to learn about black history. So, I’m glad that they’re keeping it alive every year,” Thomas Mew said.

Local high schools like Cross Creek and T.W Josey showed up with band performances.

“It’s very important for every generation to see that there’s still good in this community,” Whitney Stevenson said.

And Whitney Stevenson tells us, it starts with the younger generation.

“Despite what’s shown and displayed on social media and the media– in general– that there are still great individuals making an impact on our community,” Stevenson said.”

While for some, attending the event is tradition, others enjoyed the MLK Day parade for the first time.

“This is my first time, I’m having fun. It’s fun seeing all the different bands and sororities and fraternities. I liked it, I’m enjoying myself,” Shonae Renfro said.

“We had a good turnout, a really big turnout. A lot of kids out here enjoying themselves as well. And so, I think it’s amazing that every year, people continue to come out and support– it’s not a dying event where nobody’s out supporting, and that means a lot,” Stevenson said.



People say this is a day to honor Dr. King and to bring the community together. In Augusta, Bria Smith, WJBF NewsChannel 6.