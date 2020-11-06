143 Ministries teams up with Golden Harvest for food distribution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Families in need of food can head to 143 Ministries food distribution center today. It’s located off Wylds Road right behind the Augusta Mall.

143 Ministry started a program called Fishes and Loaves at the beginning of the pandemic to feed the community and it’s continued throughout.

Every Friday they have a food giveaway located next to the Virginia College behind the Augusta Mall.

Golden Harvest and the National Guard is supplying food today from 10 until noon.

Volunteers with the ministry told me they will extend their hours until 2:00 PM.

Brooke Bolgla who oversees Fishes and Loaves, says, “there are always people who are hungry, so we are going to continue to serve people who are in need, who don’t have a way to get food. We offer delivery services to people who are disabled, who don’t have a way to pick up their food.”

Families can get boxes that feed four to five people for up to four to five days.

They’ll be getting shelf friendly foods. A representative with Golden Harvest says they will even be giving out some of their frozen foods. They will be there today from 10-12 PM.

Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank, Amy Breittman, says, “this is just one of hundreds of distributions that we’ve been a part of and we’ll continue to be a part of as we move forward. So, we’re constantly listing those on our website and on our social media.”

143 Ministry will stay out there until 2:00 PM. They normally have food distributions every Friday from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM.