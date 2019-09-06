14-year-old headed off to college in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While most 14-year-olds are starting their freshman year of high school — one very smart young man is focusing on his first week in college.

“In my university writing class, my professor asked me if I was a visitor or if I was someone’s younger brother,” 14-year-old Curtis Lawrence said.

Lawrence is no visitor — at George Washington University, he’s a student.

He says his D.C. high school, School Without Walls, prepared him for the big transition.

“I think when people see him, they think he’s a third-grader. When he speaks, they say okay, this kid is advanced. He’s not in third grade,” said mom Malene Lawrence.

The program, which is part of the high school only had 15 out of 200 students qualify.

“Well, we worked hard to get here.”

Curtis and his brother Corey are thinking about their careers.

“It’s Curtis. He’s really ahead of me and I want to follow in his footsteps.”

And indeed, he is. 13-year-old freshman Corey hopes to attend George Washington University as well.

“It makes me feel good. Corey, he’s never said this to me before,” Curtis said.