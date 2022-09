(WJBF) — An animated short film directed by 14-year-old Kalia Love Jones tells the inspiring story of a young girl with big dreams. It is nominated for an NAACP Image Award after being inspired by a speech by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Jones spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the project.

Watch “The Power of Hope” animated short film at the Independent Shorts Awards online at the Xerb TV site: https://xerb.tv/channel/isa/watch-anytime