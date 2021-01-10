13-year-old missing out of Grovetown

Grovetown-

Update: Kaiden hasbeen found safe.

The Grovetown Department Of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help with a missing 13 year old Kaiden St. James Green



He was last seen between 6:15 PM and 6:30 PM at 5003 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA 30813 that’s at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.



Kaiden St. James Green is a white male he stands at 5’05 and weighs 130lbs. He has brown hair, and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow Tommy Hilfiger shirt, and flip flops.



If anyone knows his whereabouts or has any information please contact The Grovetown Department Of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212.