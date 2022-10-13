At 11:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Karl was

located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 93.9 West. Karl is

moving toward the south-southeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and this

general motion should continue through tonight. Karl is expected

to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche

on Friday, and this motion should continue through early Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Karl should reach the coasts

of Tabasco or Veracruz states in Mexico late Friday night or early

Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Karl is forecast to gradually lose some strength later today or

on Friday while it approaches the Bay of Campeche coast of Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km)

from the center. NOAA buoy 42055 located just north of the center

of Karl recently reported sustained winds of 38 mph (61 km/h) and a

gust to 45 mph (72 km/h).

The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve

reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA buoy data is 1002 mb (29.59

inches).

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.