11-year-old’s generosity catches Chick-fil-A’s attention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — When Brycen Gault turned 11-years-old in November, he did not ask for lots of expensive gifts. He simply wanted to give back to others.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs so they don’t have a lot of food and toys for their kid,” he explains.

Brycen received $150 for his birthday and asked his mom, Lakeya Collins, if he could use it to feed the homeless. She agreed, and they bought 20 meals from Chick-fil-A. It is something Collins will never forget.

“As we were pulling away from feeding the homeless for his birthday, he said, ‘Mom do you feel that?'” Collins explained. “I said ‘feel what?’ He said, ‘Those chills from God.’ Honestly, I felt those chills from God.”

Brycen’s generosity caught the attention of Chick-fil-A. Its team invited him to their Atlanta headquarters to film a commercial.

“They [Chick-fil-A] told him, ‘We know you didn’t do this to get acknowledged. We see that in you,'” she explained.

Brycen is not done giving. He held a toy drive ahead of Christmas and hopes to feed the homeless every month.

“Sometimes when we do things from our heart, God has a greater plan. I think his plan was for Brycen to inspire others and, most importantly, inspire me.”