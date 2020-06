AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday you can buy an 11-pound box of locally grown produce.

10,000 boxes will sold for $20 a per box. Each box contains a variety of Georgia grown fruits and vegetables.

The drive-thru market will be held from 8am – 7pm at the James Brown Arena.

Customers can pay in cash or use a card.

You don’t need to pre-register.

A portion of the sales goes back to Augusta Locally Grown to help farmers across the CSRA.

Volunteers are still needed – to sign up click here