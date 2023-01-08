GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- The Border Bowl is back, and the ticket sales go to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta.

The battle for the paddle is back in the CSRA and thousands of people came out to support high school football while ticket proceeds go towards helping children’s health and their families.

“Team South Carolina, baby, Warhawks,” Willie Walker said.

High school football players across the CSRA meshed together; team Georgia versus South Carolina.

“I’m here to support my nephew from South Carolina, Christopher Davis. He’s number 23 from Wilson, SC,” Cynthia Dunbar said.

But what some fans didn’t know was that 100% of ticket proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta.

“I think it’s a good idea to help some families that don’t have the means and the money to take care of their kids and they have places– I heard about– they have places their family can stay over,” Walker said.

One family comes from Orlando, Fl. to Augusta for their son.

“This is amazing and really awesome that people in the community come together and supports charities like Ronald McDonald House,” RMDH patient family Heather Emery said.

President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta Freda Baker is glad to do what she does.

“We couldn’t do what we do every day without the community and everyone in the CSRA,” Baker said.

Following the recent injury of Damar Hamlin, Baker feels it’s important that people and athletes and their families know who and where they can turn to.

“I’m thinking, they’re in another city, they’re not home. And that’s very tough because where is she gonna stay every night? Is she gonna stay in the hospital? What is she going to do that is probably the key ingredient of our house, is that when people are going through– probably– the hardest time in their life, they have a place to go to sleep at night,” Baker said.

Ronald McDonald House Representatives are grateful to the community for their support. If you wish to donate visit.