‘100 Black Men of Augusta’ to bring free COVID-19 testing to local barbershops and churches

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — ‘100 Black Men of Augusta’s’ COVID-19 community tour is bringing free COVID-19 testing and resources directly to the community at local barbershops and churches.



” To meet people where they are and provide free COVID-19 saliva tests, free face masks, free hand sanitizer and we also have information regarding COVID-19 and health pamphlets,” Dr. Justin Moore, cancer epidemiologist at Augusta University, and member of 100 Black Men of Augusta said.

Dr. Justin Moore, said counties with the highest rates of mortality were more likely to have a higher number of black residents and less access to health care.

Its a problem that he and 100 Black Men of Augusta are hoping to solve through their COVID-19 community tour.



” We’re trying to make sure that we can flatten whatever spike that we’re going to potentially see in COVID-19 cases and deaths by getting people tested and giving them some resources that can prevent the spread and stop as much of this transmission of this disease in the local community,” Moore said.

The community tour will hit ten barbershops and churches from December 5 through February 6.

Sat. Dec. 5 – International Hair Care, 934 Atomic Road, North Augusta, SC

Sat. Jan. 9 – Tabernacle Baptist Church 1223 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta GA

Sat. Jan. 9 – Roberson Five Star Barbershop 2907 Tobacco Road, Hepzibah, GA

Sat. Jan. 23 New Millennium Barbershop 2861 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah GA

Sat. Jan. 23 Transformation United Methodist Church 2759 Tobacco Road, Hepzibah GA

Sat. Jan. 23 Jay’s Place 1927 Olive Road, Augusta GA

Sat. Jan. 23 Fade’s Barbershop 3230 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta GA

Sat. Jan. 30 Busy Bee Barbershop 760 Hampton Ave. NW, Aiken SC

Sat. Jan. 30 Second Baptist Church 425 Hampton Ave. NW, Aiken SC

Sat. Feb. 6 International Hair Care 934 Atomic Road, North Augusta SC

Sat. Feb. 6 Charmante Salon 2550 Milledgeville Road, Augusta GA