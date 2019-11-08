10 teenagers are among the 39 found dead in a truck container in London in October

LONDON (AP) – UK police say 10 teenagers are among the 39 people found dead in a truck container in southeastern England.

Police released the list of victims Friday.

The authorities have been working with Vietnamese police and the coroner to identify the bodies that were found Oct. 23 in the back of a truck in an industrial park in the English town of Grays.

Police last week said all of the victims were Vietnamese citizens. DNA samples were taken from families in Vietnam who suspected their missing relatives may have been on that truck.