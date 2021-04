SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Saluda County.

Troopers say the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 on Pencreek Road, near Dean Road about one mile south of Saluda

Officials say the driver was traveling south on Pencreek Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juveniles were transported to Augusta for treatment.