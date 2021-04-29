$1.5 billion in federal funding to help child care centers hit hard by the pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For Benita Blocker, running a daycare during the pandemic hasn’t been easy.

” As I sit here now and think back, I really don’t know how we did it,” Blocker said.

Blocker says enrollment dropped, but expenses increased causing her to reach into her own pockets to make ends meet.



” I think a lot of people don’t really understand all that a owner and a small business owner goes through. There were times that I brought things from my house to make sure that the children had what they needed,” Blocker said.

While the pandemic has hit daycares hard its also impacting some parents who now can’t afford to send their children to daycare.



” Its been hard. I quit my job recently to watch him. Its not really affordable. One of us has to watch him instead of putting him in daycare,” Emily Lane said.

$1.5 billion dollars of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will now go toward helping day care owners like Blocker pay rent or pay off debt to keep their doors open.

Blocker hoping that money will help her continue to provide an essential service and help parents in need.



” Without us a lot of people can’t even go to work and provide safe childcare for their children,” Blocker said.