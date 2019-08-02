Village Sticks perform on The Dish

Ana meets Andrew and Ethan, 2 of the members of the band Village Sticks, and learns a little more about how they got started.
Plus, Village Sticks perform an original song!
Ana Christina
Ana was born and raised in Laredo, TX. She attended Laredo Community College on an Athletic Volleyball Scholarship and upon graduation she transferred to Concordia University Texas on an Academic scholarship where she would also continue to play volleyball.
Click here to read more about The Dish host, Ana Christina.