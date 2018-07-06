This week's community connection champion is on a mission to help blended families succeed
This week's community connection champion is on mission to help blended families succeed! Find out more in this segment of The dish.
More about Liz Daniels:
http://kickingthestepoutofmom.com/
https://twitter.com/kickingthestep
https://www.facebook.com/ElizabethGrissettDaniels/?ref=br_rs
A member of the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC), she possesses a degree in psychology from Liberty University. She also serves on the counseling staff of Restoration Ministries International in Augusta, Ga. She is a devoted wife and mother with nearly 30 years of experience raising a blended family of six children, eleven grandchildren and numerous god-children, in whose lives she is well vested.
Elizabeth has dedicated thirty years in ministry and serving her community. She has always had a passion for the youth, who have always held a special place in her heart. She has nearly thirty years of teaching, training and developing children and youth in her local church, community, and abroad. As a military spouse of 20 years, Elizabeth has seen first-hand countless diversities of blended families and the dynamics that surrounds them. Elizabeth and her husband, Ariel has conducted many years of pre-marital and marital counseling.
Through her years of experience she was inspired to help others who struggle with raising their blended families. In her latest book, “Kicking the Step out of Mom” she endeavors to show you that it is quite possible to successfully raise a blended family with love, patience and persistence. Her book has been featured on the Jenny Show, Buzz on Biz, WAAW Radio Station (Shout 94.7), Ms. Serendipitous, Leaderkast, Macaroni Kids – Augusta and Purposed Filled Mommy.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop