This week's community connection champion is on a mission to help blended families succeed Video

More about Liz Daniels:

A member of the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC), she possesses a degree in psychology from Liberty University. She also serves on the counseling staff of Restoration Ministries International in Augusta, Ga. She is a devoted wife and mother with nearly 30 years of experience raising a blended family of six children, eleven grandchildren and numerous god-children, in whose lives she is well vested.

Elizabeth has dedicated thirty years in ministry and serving her community. She has always had a passion for the youth, who have always held a special place in her heart. She has nearly thirty years of teaching, training and developing children and youth in her local church, community, and abroad. As a military spouse of 20 years, Elizabeth has seen first-hand countless diversities of blended families and the dynamics that surrounds them. Elizabeth and her husband, Ariel has conducted many years of pre-marital and marital counseling.

Through her years of experience she was inspired to help others who struggle with raising their blended families. In her latest book, “Kicking the Step out of Mom” she endeavors to show you that it is quite possible to successfully raise a blended family with love, patience and persistence. Her book has been featured on the Jenny Show, Buzz on Biz, WAAW Radio Station (Shout 94.7), Ms. Serendipitous, Leaderkast, Macaroni Kids – Augusta and Purposed Filled Mommy.

