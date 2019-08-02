This month’s Community Champions are Tracie and Amy from Helping People Start Over

Tracie and Amy know the importance of taking the first step of faith. They, along with others from their church, wanted to help people in a tough place get back on the right path. Helping People Start Over (HPSO) is an organization that helps people rewrite their stories and get their lives back on track.

To thank Tracie and Amy for their dedication in helping those in our community, Belk has offered each of them a gift certificate to treat themselves! If you are interested in partnering with their mission either financially or by volunteering do not hesitate to reach out.