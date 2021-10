EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WJBF) - Capt. Ramey updated NewsChannel 6 Sunday evening. He said the woman found dead earlier is being investigated as a homicide. He can confirm that her age is 32 and she is White.

Additionally, there is a suspect in custody. Out of respect for the family, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim yet. We will have a crew on location Monday to learn more details. _________________________

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a dead body. Captain Jason Ramey confirms there was a dead body found at Red Oak Grove Road at Hwy 23. He said it is a female, but they are still working with the county coroner on a positive ID. There will be an autopsy at a later time. The body was discovered by a passerby around 2:30 p.m. Count on NewsChannel 6 to share updated information when we find out.