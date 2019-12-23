Staff Sergeant Kyle Nangauta teaches Ana how to cook his world famous chili

The Dish
Posted: / Updated:

Staff Sergeant Kyle Nangauta is teaching us how to cook his “world famous” chili recipe.

He has a love for cooking and is opening up a food truck with his family in 2020 called Cactus and Palm, which will tie in Hispanic and Chamorro food.

Ana Christina

Ana was born and raised in Laredo, TX. She attended Laredo Community College on an Athletic Volleyball Scholarship and upon graduation she transferred to Concordia University Texas on an Academic scholarship where she would also continue to play volleyball.

Click here to read more about The Dish host, Ana Christina.