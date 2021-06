AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –The field of cybersecurity continues to grow, but that growth is outpacing qualified candidates for the jobs. The National Cybersecurity Workforce Development Program – CyberSkills2Work - is coming to Augusta University. Steve Weldon and Dr. Michael Nowatkowski join The Means report to talk about the program, the needs in cybersecurity, and what the future holds in that field.

Brad Means: Steve Weldon, I want to talk to you first about this national program, the National Cybersecurity Workforce Development Program at AU. And just ask you, first of all how AU became a part of it. Did you have to ask to become a part of it? Did they come to you and say, please join us because y'all at the cyber headquarters?