AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Construction crews are turning their attention west as they continue to expand I-20 at the state line. This month, they began installing four sets of beams that will support the new Savannah River Bridge's westbound lanes.

"Once they get those in place, they will begin to pour the deck structure, which is what people drive on," Kyle Collins, a District Communications Specialist for the Georgia Department of Transportation, explained.