Jamey, owner of The Sweet Suite Bakeshop joins Ana on The Dish

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Ana introduces us to Jamey, owner and operator of The Sweet Suite Bakeshop, and she shares with us how she found her passion of baking at a young age.
Ana Christina
Ana was born and raised in Laredo, TX. She attended Laredo Community College on an Athletic Volleyball Scholarship and upon graduation she transferred to Concordia University Texas on an Academic scholarship where she would also continue to play volleyball.
