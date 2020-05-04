Live Now
Hannah Bassali, owner of The Swank Company introduces daily 5:00 PM launch

The Dish
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Owner or The Swank Company, Hannah Bassali discusses their new 5:00 P.M. launch and ways to shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dish viewers can use the code Dish10 for 10% off of their online/curb side purchase!

