Former Mayor Deke Copenhaver joins Ana on The Dish

The Dish
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Former mayor, Deke Copenhaver, shares how he leads in crisis!

To purchase Deke’s book The Changemaker: The Art Of Building Better Leaders, CLICK HERE.

For more information on Deke Copenhaver, visit his website HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Ana Christina

Ana was born and raised in Laredo, TX. She attended Laredo Community College on an Athletic Volleyball Scholarship and upon graduation she transferred to Concordia University Texas on an Academic scholarship where she would also continue to play volleyball.

Click here to read more about The Dish host, Ana Christina.

Trending Stories