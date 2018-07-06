The Dish

Find out the gender of baby Bowers #2

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 03:55 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 03:55 PM EDT

Find out the gender of baby Bowers #2

It's First Friday on The Dish and we reveal the gender of baby Bowers #2 in this segment of This Dish.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center