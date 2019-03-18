Dr. Tarakji from Augusta Plastic Surgery answers all of Ana's questions about micro needling
On this episode we sit down with Dr. Tarakji from Augusta Plastic Surgery to talk about the new and innovative options in micro needling. Dr. Tarakji answers all of Ana’s questions about the procedure and explains the different processes APS offers to clients.
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood