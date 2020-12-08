AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dan and Michelle from Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa join us to talk about how you can give the gift of relaxation this holiday season.
- Dan and Michelle from Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa tell us how you can give the gift of relaxation this year
- Holden and Ana share ways to support local businesses this holiday season
- Ana and Holden discuss holiday plans and share highlights from 2020
- FBI spent years investigating John Lennon before his murder. Read the once classified documents now
- Georgia Gov. Kemp gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution