Belk in Evans gets us ready for the New Year in style!
We are joined by Jackie Oertli, the manager of Belk in Evans, and we are talking about how to dress for the New Year and for meeting our Resolutions and Goals. Belk will be providing Ana’s wardrobe for the Dish all through 2019! Belk has a lot of options for fashion that allows for cute and comfort, including multifunctional pieces that can be really lived in. Stay tuned for a cute family fashion feature!
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high