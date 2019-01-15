The Dish

Belk in Evans gets us ready for the New Year in style!

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 05:42 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 05:42 PM EST

Belk in Evans gets us ready for the New Year in style!

We are joined by Jackie Oertli, the manager of Belk in Evans, and we are talking about how to dress for the New Year and for meeting our Resolutions and Goals. Belk will be providing Ana’s wardrobe for the Dish all through 2019! Belk has a lot of options for fashion that allows for cute and comfort, including multifunctional pieces that can be really lived in. Stay tuned for a cute family fashion feature!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center