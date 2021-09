AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- As the final troops left Afghanistan, veterans and service members reflected on their time serving in America's longest war. Truck Carlson, who served in the army for 30 years and retired as sergeant first class, was part of one of the first groups to be deployed to Afghanistan in 2001.

"The [Twin] Towers were still burning when I was there," Carlson explains. "We knew then that it was going to be a tough road because you're talking about ideologies and bringing American democracy into a region like that. It usually does not go well."