AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Audrey Murrell from The Augusta Training Shop joins us to showcase some wonderful, locally-made gift ideas.
- Audrey Murrell from The Augusta Training Shop showcases some locally-made gift ideas
- Dan and Michelle from Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa tell us how you can give the gift of relaxation this year
- Holden and Ana share ways to support local businesses this holiday season
- Ana and Holden discuss holiday plans and share highlights from 2020
- FBI spent years investigating John Lennon before his murder. Read the once classified documents now