AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Fireworks lit up the sky in Augusta over the Fourth of July weekend. But, some complained the celebration lasted too long. Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight says she received many complaints about fireworks being set off on July 5 from her constituents.

"I'm a big advocate for July 4," Smith McKnight says. "I love fireworks. July 4 is great, but on other days of the week -- normal days and the evenings -- there's no reason to be shooting off fireworks. Some of these fireworks sound like gunshots."