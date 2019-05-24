The Dish

Ali Rauch brings Chicken Salad Chick to The Dish

By:

Posted: May 17, 2019 11:01 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 03:50 PM EDT

Augusta (WJBF) - Ali Rauch shares some super easy and yummy ways to prepare your chicken salad or pimento cheese for your next party! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center