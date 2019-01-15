The Dish

"Signature Mike" Siewert has joined us to talk about all the newest trends for 2019

Our favorite designer “Signature Mike” Siewert has joined us to talk about all the newest trends for 2019. Mike previews the newest color trends for the year and shows us beautiful home décor he has created for clients, featuring a stunning custom floral mural.

