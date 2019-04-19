Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
64°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Golf Forecast
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
High School Sports
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Putting Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Veterans Voices
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Wild Encounters
Hidden History
About Us
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
The Dish
Belk in Evans wanted to say a “thank you” to Stephanie Brantley
Stephanie Brantley joins The Dish as the June community champion
Sarah and Ana go over exciting things happening in the CSRA for the month of June.
Sarah and Ana continue to discuss the red flags to look out for while your kids are online
Sarah, the Director of Cyber Workforce Academy joins Ana as a co-host!
More The Dish Headlines
Alex Scott performs one of his original songs on The Dish
Our Life Hack Expert Olivia joins Ana for Fun Fact Friday
See whats trending with Signature Mike
The director at Cyber Workforce Academy joins The Dish to share some tips on web safety
Find the perfect Mother’s Day present with some help from the Swank Co.
Pamela Hahn joins The Dish to talk about Miss US Armed Forces
Dr. Ewart from Augusta Plastic Surgery joins Ana on The Dish
Ana and Olivia talk about fun summer traditions
Jaycie Ward and guitarist Keith Jenkins perform on The Dish
Ryan Abel talks ‘Goin’ South Again! with The Dish