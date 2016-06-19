Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Golf Forecast
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
High School Sports
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Veterans Voices
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Hidden History
About Us
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Daddy
Father’s Day meal deals
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
14 Pounds of marijuana found in Washington County drug bust
“Emanuel,” documentary on victims of Charleston Church Shooting, in theaters Monday
Congregation optimistic about the future after church fire
Hephzibah woman dead after car crash
Man wanted for questioning in Augusta
Denmark family home damaged by fire; Red Cross stepping in to help
Edgefield County boil water advisory ends
Tips to Help Manage Summer Stress
Vietnam War remembered through Huey Rides at Daniel Field
Knoxville man arrested after human torso found in car
Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man’s life
14 Pounds of marijuana found in Washington County drug bust
Man wanted for questioning in Augusta
11-year-old fights back, cuts home intruder with machete in Orange County, deputies say
Man arrested in connection with home invasion in Barnwell, South Carolina
Escaped Aiken inmate back in custody
Officials in Barnwell host meeting on crime
Death penalty for S.C. father convicted of killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8
Knoxville man arrested after human torso found in car
Nebraska high schools to test students for nicotine
Black Boeing employee sues company after finding noose at desk, says ‘my work life is degrading’
Michigan teen burned in YouTube challenge warns others
OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do’
Notre Dame Cathedral holds first mass since devastating fire, with attendees in hardhats
Man arrested for trying to jump White House fence, assaulting police officer, Secret Service says
Another American dies while celebrating birthday in Dominican Republic
Registered sex offender in Nebraska used ride-share to bring a teen girl he met online to his home
Gary Woodland captures US Open title for first major
Atlanta stays hot as Braves overwhelm Phillies 15-1
Tostado walk-off single beats Rome, but Lexington wins 1st-half title
Rome plays spoiler as Jackets fall 3-2
Players, USGA have 1 goal at Pebble: Get it right this time
Three USCA players drafted into MLB
Dunn ready to return Laney football program to the top
Braves’ Keuchel sharp in 1st minor league game, 7 scoreless
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals,106-106