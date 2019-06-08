Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
79°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Golf Forecast
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
High School Sports
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Putting Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Veterans Voices
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Wild Encounters
Hidden History
About Us
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Danny Glover stumps for Bernie Sanders in Aiken
Kids who have cancer get a week to remember at Camp Rainbow
I-20 Accident Slows Traffic
Three USCA players drafted into MLB
Keeping K-9’s safe in Burke County
Road closure in Columbia County next week
Columbia County School District hosting job fair today
A disabled tractor-trailer with a fuel leak has caused the closure on Whiskey Road
Case against former Barnwell Police Chief closed
Officials in Barnwell host meeting on crime
Death penalty for S.C. father convicted of killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8
Georgia 16-year-old killed friend after argument over video game controller, sheriff says
Police: Mt. Juliet man found living in attic crawlspace in 14-year-old girl’s closet
Retired school teacher assaulted, robbed in her home; other incidents under investigation
Homeless Augusta man arrested for attacking child at library
Two men arrested in seizure of cocaine at Augusta warehouse
SC Deputy hurt , driver charged with DUI
Augusta woman accused of hitting a man with her car
New House bill may change how you plan for retirement
Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since her acquittal
Man accused in New Zealand mosque killings pleads not guilty
Girl with autoimmune disease creates teddy bears that hide IV bags
Calls for Kellyanne Conway to be Fired
Obama plays starring role in Biden’s presidential campaign
Senators want tougher language returned to driving phone ban
Police: Teacher, son die in apparent murder-suicide at Tennessee home
Suspect fatally shot by Fort Worth police
Three USCA players drafted into MLB
Dunn ready to return Laney football program to the top
Braves’ Keuchel sharp in 1st minor league game, 7 scoreless
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals,106-106
David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic
Jackets win suspended game from Friday night, 2nd game cancelled due to rain
Acuña homer helps Braves rally past Miami in 12 innings, 7-6
Triple Crown, takes another turn with Sir Winston winning by a length
Teheran again excels, Braves blank Marlins 1-0