Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Web Exclusives
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
ACC Football
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Horoscopes
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
Destination Vacation
The Dish
Hispanic Heritage Month
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
Columbia County Republican Party
Trump supporters hold a parade through Columbia and Richmond Counties
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Columbia County Schools superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway, retiring
Video
Evans, Ga. named best place to live in America
Video
NTSB, GBI investigating deadly plane crash in Lincolnton
DHEC warns delayed results from AU Health could skew SC’s daily COVID-19 count
Collins ready to make the move from House to Senate
Video
New saliva COVID-19 test deemed easier
Video
Important dates to remember for November election
The race for the White House: What it takes to win the vote
Video
Western Carolina State Fair canceled for 2020
FBI seeks more potential victims in ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris child porn case
Video
Texas man who sought to kill, rape and eat a child sentenced to 40 years in federal prison
Barnwell County man charged with Murder
Canadian woman suspected of mailing ricin to Trump, South Texas officials linked to her 2019 arrest, deportation
Video
Armed Robbery suspect sought in Augusta
‘I’m outside your mom’s house’: Woman accused of texting boyfriend before fire that killed mother
COVID-19 testing headed to Allendale, Bamberg Counties
Video
Richmond County officer facing charges following physical altercation
Possible murder/suicide in Evans
Wrestling legend ‘Road Warrior Animal’ dies at 60
Volunteers build playground for 6-year-old South Carolina boy with leukemia
Video
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
LIVE: Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
Live
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
Government executes former soldier obsessed with witchcraft
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump
No more Uncle Ben’s, Mars reveals new name for rice brand
One on one with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Video
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
NFL fines coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks on the sidelines
Making Up A Saints Fan
Video
Panthers’ McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain
SEC releases policies for cancelled, rescheduled football games
Panthers fall to Buccaneers, 31-17
Knights pull away to hand Jackets home opener loss
No.1 Clemson shuts out the Citadel 49-0
Football Friday Night | Week 3
Video
Trending Stories
Viewing, funeral arrangements set for Soul Singer Roy C
NTSB, GBI investigating deadly plane crash in Lincolnton
Animal cruelty investigation underway in Thomson after someone shot a family’s dog
Video
Evans, Ga. named best place to live in America
Video
Shooting on Old Barton Chapel Road leaves one man dead
Video
Columbia County Schools superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway, retiring
Video