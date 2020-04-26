Skip to content
Colony Bank
Businesses reopen safely following certified testing and other steps
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Businesses reopen safely following certified testing and other steps
Video
Augusta Tech adjusts lab work schedule to graduate nurses on time
Video
Overwhelmed Georgia labs turn to Augusta University for testing help
Video
Augusta University encouraging alumni to send congratulations messages to graduating students
Video
Columbia County worker tests positive for COVID-19
Bailey’s Comfort Services is giving away scholarships to local seniors!
Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
Augusta commissioner says meetings should reopen
Video
Georgia Gov. Kemp and AU President Keel hold press conference on COVID-19 response
Video
NFL star Earl Thomas’ wife arrested, Austin police say she held him at gunpoint over affair
Suspect caught after 3 dead in string of Houston shootings
Former law enforcement officer charged with Misconduct In Office
SWAT standoff over at North Augusta apartment, suspect dead
Video
Suspects wanted for burglary of Family Pharmacy in Aiken
One arrested, one sought in Freiday Lane robbery in Aiken
Sibley Street death now investigated as homicide, victim identified
Trooper: DUI prosecutor charged with DUI, fired from job
UHP: 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car on the freeway pulled over, tells troopers he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini
Overwhelmed Georgia labs turn to Augusta University for testing help
Video
High school swimmer buys own pool on Amazon to keep training during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Frontier Airlines will drop $39 ‘More Room’ fee for having open seat next to you
NFL star Earl Thomas’ wife arrested, Austin police say she held him at gunpoint over affair
Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn
Georgia State Rep pushes for final passage of Hate Crimes legislation
Indianapolis officer fatally shoots man, prompting protests
Video
WBC setting up judging from home via video for pro boxing
Stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned, IRS says
WBC setting up judging from home via video for pro boxing
Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy
Olympic athletes balance coronavirus, training challenges as future of Games uncertain
Video
Universal Martial Arts Dojos opens doors for classes
Video
How to enjoy the Kentucky Derby at home this weekend
Little League Baseball cancelled in 2020 for the first time in organization history
Kansas City DB and Allendale native Bashaud Breeland arrested in South Carolina
Video
GHSA released 2020 high school football schedule
Local man creates putt putt course in front yard for family and neighbors
Video
REPORT: Juvenile Court Judge Doug Flanagan has died
Video
Drive-thru wildlife safari opening soon at Eudora Farms in Salley, SC
Video
2 free Chick-fil-A meal offer circulating social media is a hoax
Georgia Gov. Kemp and AU President Keel hold press conference on COVID-19 response
Video
SWAT standoff over at North Augusta apartment, suspect dead
Video
News
REPORT: Juvenile Court Judge Doug Flanagan has died
Video
Drive-thru wildlife safari opening soon at Eudora Farms in Salley, SC
Video
2 free Chick-fil-A meal offer circulating social media is a hoax
Georgia Gov. Kemp and AU President Keel hold press conference on COVID-19 response
Video
SWAT standoff over at North Augusta apartment, suspect dead
Video