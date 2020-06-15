Skip to content
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW
Cockfighting Raid
The U.S. Attorney announces another large cockfighting raid in Emanuel County
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
The U.S. Attorney announces another large cockfighting raid in Emanuel County
Video
Meriwether descendant finds Black cousin, both fight for monument removal
Video
Senator Lindsey Graham meets with leaders in Aiken to discuss police reform
Video
Augusta man wanted for questioning in aggravated assault
RCSO employee arrested for DUI in hit and run on Broad Street
Augusta Small Business Loan program begins Monday
Tourist attraction in Columbia County follows CDC guidelines and aims to help local economy
Video
SRP Park hold a Father’s Day brunch and BBQ
Video
One dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect in custody
Video
The U.S. Attorney announces another large cockfighting raid in Emanuel County
Video
Augusta man wanted for questioning in aggravated assault
RCSO employee arrested for DUI in hit and run on Broad Street
Colorado child dies after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by father, stepmother, officials say
One dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect in custody
Video
Search is on for suspect in Burke County shooting incident
Video
Political grandstanding accusations levied against Fulton County DA by Georgia Sheriffs’ Association
Man charged in neglect of 78-year-old mother; found ‘festering with ant bites’
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Lawmakers unite to reboot computer chip production in the US
Video
PHOTOS: NASCAR drivers come together to support Bubba Wallace before Talladega
Gallery
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tag
Apple WWDC 2020 Recap
Gallery
Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26 while hiking with parents
Existing home sales plunge 9.7% in 3rd straight monthly drop
Mutation may make coronavirus more infectious, study shows
Director Joel Schumacher dies at 80
Video
PHOTOS: NASCAR drivers come together to support Bubba Wallace before Talladega
Gallery
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tag
Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26 while hiking with parents
23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19
University of Florida to discontinue ‘Gator Bait’ cheer, citing racism
USC Aiken names Jaclin Poole head softball coach
Local pro Luke List wins Korn Ferry Challenge, earns RBC Heritage spot
Video
NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19
Video
WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs
