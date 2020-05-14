Skip to content
Dishonest GA unemployment claims from those with job offers could result in criminal charges
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
New Normal: Challenges and benefits to working at home
State of SC to hold townhall meeting tonight on NewsChannel 6
Chuck E. Cheese’s sneaky pizza delivery
Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
Artist Emergency Relief Fund available for Gig-artists
MAU Workforce Solutions tells how you can get back into the workforce as economy reopens
Video
Dishonest GA unemployment claims from those with job offers could result in criminal charges
Independent contractors, others still waiting for unemployment in Georgia
Mandated masks at Municipal building
Man charged with murder, rape, necrophilia in woman’s death
Cops seek man after girl is shot in face by another child
Missing woman’s husband pleads for her safe return
SC mother charged with Attempted Murder, Arson in interstate car fire
Man slashes married couple with machete, says he was angry over coronavirus lockdown
RCSO investigating a shooting in downtown Augusta
Four in custody after Ocean Boulevard shooting; investigation continues
Suspect sought after Waynesboro shooting
13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting
Bouncing back: Restaurant debuts ‘bumper tables’ amid virus
Major flooding in the Midwest, significant flooding forecast for Carolinas
Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100 of COVID-19 complications
Chuck E. Cheese’s sneaky pizza delivery
Police see uptick in speeding, fatal crashes amid pandemic
NEW: Treasury to send some remaining stimulus payments on debit cards
Better Business Bureau warns of quarantine puppy scam
2017 video shows Georgia officer tried to tase Ahmaud Arbery
7-year-old girl wants to make sure the tooth fairy is safe during the coronavirus pandemic
Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
ESPN Analyst raises money in 24-hour free throw competition
Evans Tyson Riley signs track scholarship with USC Beaufort
Glenn Hills’ Kyle Frazier prepares for college football a year after cancer diagnosis
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Beach volleyball star Walsh Jennings offers virtual training
Georgia Tech mourns loss of football legend
Auburn University President says fall classes and football will happen on the plains
Midland Valley Rec Association explains why no full refunds offered
