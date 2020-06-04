Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
civil unrest
Dr. Kathleen Toomey responds to Georgia’s recovery from COVID-19
Video
Sen. David Perdue responds to protests and COVID from DC
Video
Gov. Brian Kemp on the state of Georgia in the face of protests and a pandemic
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Election Day 2020: Troy Moses challenges Incumbent Ramone Lamkin for Richmond County Marshal
Video
2020 Primaries | South Carolina Election Results
Community leaders react to new information in Janell Carwell case
Video
2020 Primaries | Georgia Election Results
Dr. Kathleen Toomey responds to Georgia’s recovery from COVID-19
Video
Sen. David Perdue responds to protests and COVID from DC
Video
Gov. Brian Kemp on the state of Georgia in the face of protests and a pandemic
Video
U.S. Army considers renaming bases named after Confederate soldiers
Documents show Tripps allegedly solicited someone to kill daughter, Janell Carwell
Video
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing Idaho kids
Chicago officer stripped of police powers after caught flipping off protesters
Video
Documents show Tripps allegedly solicited someone to kill daughter, Janell Carwell
Video
Virginia man arrested for driving through protestors has ties to KKK
Video
Man arrested in Columbia County on child porn related charges
Bond raised to $1M for ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death
Augusta mother arrested in death of a 12-year-old boy
Video
Man wanted in connection with convenience store robbery in Aiken
Video
Shots fired during firearm investigation in Clearwater
Michael Jordan and ‘Catch 23’ crew reel in 442-pound blue marlin
Video
Cracker Barrel testing sale of alcohol for first time ever
Video
He showed up angry at a Black Lives Matter protest. She showed how to stare him down.
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing Idaho kids
The Dalai Lama to release his first album in July
NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
Chicago officer stripped of police powers after caught flipping off protesters
Video
New York City to name a street in each borough ‘Black Lives Matter’
Sen. David Perdue responds to protests and COVID from DC
Video
Michael Jordan and ‘Catch 23’ crew reel in 442-pound blue marlin
Video
NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
Dabo Swinney responds to racial accusations against Clemson program
Former NFL player Reche Caldwell shot, killed outside Florida home
NFL Commissioner Goodell encourages players to ‘peacefully protest,’ admits ‘we were wrong’
Dunn, Dunbar sign with Savannah State
Video
Local Georgia Southern players prepare to return to practice
Video
Strom Thurmond HS honors senior student-athletes with parade
Video
AP source: NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Trending Stories
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Community leaders react to new information in Janell Carwell case
Video
Documents show Tripps allegedly solicited someone to kill daughter, Janell Carwell
Video
2020 Primaries | Georgia Election Results
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor’s mail
Video
Calls resurface to bring down Augusta’s Confederate monument
Video