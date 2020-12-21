Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Web Exclusives
All Politics Are Local
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
ACC Football
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Eating Local in the CSRA
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Video Game News
Horoscopes
Features
Contests
Cyber Insider
Destination Vacation
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
City Hub
RCSO responds to bomb threat in South Augusta
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
COVID restrictions in Georgia being enforced on New Year’s Eve
Video
Fully virtual learning for Allendale County Schools scheduled until at least January 8
RCSO responds to bomb threat in South Augusta
Blackville-Hilda schools to be fully virtual until mid-January
Happy New Year from WJBF!
Video
Senator Kelly Loeffler hosts rally in Augusta
Video
How much is COVID relief debate impacting Augusta voters
Video
Border Bowl VIII canceled, pre-game show still on
Vaccine clinics scheduled for some extended care facilities, others await Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 answer
Video
Safe stolen from May Park Community Center
Video
Nashville police records reveal previous complaint of Anthony Warner making bombs in RV
SLED investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Charleston County
Judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s $28.5-million bail bid
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
One dead in Emanuel County drive-by shooting
Accused bowling alley shooter denied bail
Video
ATF looking to locate grenade purchased in Ocean Isle Beach that could still explode
Three charged in connection to beating of former Republican State Senate candidate
Rapper MF Doom dead at 49
Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
Video
2nd stimulus checks: GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2,000 payments
Video
Fretting over receiving your stimulus check? You’re not alone
First U.S. coronavirus variant case is Colorado Guardsman working at assisted living facility
Live
New COVID-19 variant found in California
Video
Donald Trump, Michelle Obama are most admired in 2020, Gallup poll finds
‘Downtown’ singer in ‘shock and disbelief’ over use of song by Nashville bomber
Senate formally debates whether to override Trump’s defense bill veto
Video
Border Bowl VIII canceled, pre-game show still on
Utah football star Ty Jordan died after accidentally shooting self, authorities say
Washington beaten by Panthers, fails to clinch NFC East
Falcons watch near-perfect Koo miss costly FG in loss to KC
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Eagles dominates in 38-3 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl win
Plans For Fans to be In Stands For Bills Playoff Game Are In The Works
NFL great Kevin Greene dies at 58
Border Bowl VIII – Get Your Tickets Now!
Trending Stories
RCSO responds to bomb threat in South Augusta
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
CVS, Walgreens to administer vaccine starting with most vulnerable people
Video
Local woman appearing on ABC’s new game show “The Hustler”
Video
Inmate found dead in Richmond County
31 people arrested during drug, prostitution bust in Madison Co.