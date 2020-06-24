Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
Cindy Rudisill
With numbers rising, will South Carolina face another shutdown?
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Committee will look at Augusta’s monuments to determine future
Video
With numbers rising, will South Carolina face another shutdown?
Video
Social Distancing is the key for 2020-2021 school year in Columbia County
Commissioner blasts mayor’s response to R&B Hall of Fame
Video
Augusta Firefighters Association calls for chief to step down
Video
McCormick Public Works Dept, Vehicle Maintenance Shop closed due to COVID-19
One dead after fatal crash in Barnwell County
Augusta Mayor’s assistant accused of strangling child
Video
Taking your questions to Columbia County school leaders regarding 2020-2021 school year
Augusta Mayor’s assistant accused of strangling child
Video
Aggravated Assault suspect taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Last bomber convicted in church killing of 4 Black girls in Birmingham, Alabama has died
Allendale County officials working to ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Video
Assault near Wisconsin protests investigated as hate crime
Video
Death investigation underway in McDuffie County
One Dead in Shooting at Augusta West Plaza
Video
Augusta teen creates Spread the Love campaign in response to racial tension and police brutality
Video
Five Augusta men headed to federal prison for crimes involving illegal possession of firearms
‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
Couple married for 50 years dies from COVID while holding hands
Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree
Costco quietly stops selling half-sheet cake across US amid pandemic
3 children among 16 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Video
Couples still determined to get married despite virus disruptions
Video
Broadway shutdown extended again until January
Alabama mayor resigns after Facebook post on Crimson Tide’s support of BLM
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Patriots owner’s prostitution case heads to appellate court
Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England Patriots
UMAD Celebrates dojo anniversary with BBQ
Video
Augusta legend Jim Dent honored with street dedication
Video
Welcome back: The NBA sets the schedule for season restart
Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons
‘Noose was real:’ NASCAR releases photo of pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
Trending Stories
Augusta Firefighters Association calls for chief to step down
Video
Augusta Mayor’s assistant accused of strangling child
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
With numbers rising, will South Carolina face another shutdown?
Video
Social Distancing is the key for 2020-2021 school year in Columbia County