Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Border Report Tour
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Christopher Grubisa
Home for quadruple amputee nears completion ahead of Thanksgiving
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Two wanted for questioning regarding theft at Apple Store
Home for quadruple amputee nears completion ahead of Thanksgiving
NCAC addresses Col. Co. Schools’ Superintendent on book removal decision
National Drug Take Back Day
Remains of missing 5-year-old SC girl found in landfill
Community outraged after neighbor kills pet dog with bow and arrow, then ran it over with an ATV
New, positive place for kids in south Augusta
Depot supporters say project is moving forward
Students hold “sit-in” after alleged firing of multicultural leader at Augusta University
2nd man charged with murder in SC mail carrier’s shooting
Two wanted for questioning regarding theft at Apple Store
Georgia DA arrests Indiana inmate in 1991 fatal stabbing
Remains of missing 5-year-old SC girl found in landfill
Community outraged after neighbor kills pet dog with bow and arrow, then ran it over with an ATV
3-year-old girl’s remains found
Former Kroc Center employee arrested for theft
9-year-old arraigned on murder, arson charges in deaths of 5
Police: SC Mother arrested after infant tests positive for meth
Here’s the reason we crave junk food when we’re sleepy
Verizon offers free year of Disney Plus in swipe at Netflix
U.S. House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
‘Always’ removing female symbol from packaging
Georgia DA arrests Indiana inmate in 1991 fatal stabbing
Cardi B to have cameo in 2020 Fast and Furious movie
39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims
Homegoing services for Rep. Elijah Cummings being today
#UPDATE | Georgia Southern football player commits suicide
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
Swift runs for 2 TDs as No. 10 Georgia tops Kentucky 21-0
Football Friday Night: Week 9
T-Breds sweep Airport, finishes perfect in region play
Tiger Woods to release tell-all book
Media taps Gamecocks for top of SEC women’s basketball
USC Aiken Pacers power past Paine College, 3-0
High-powered Jags offense too much for Royals